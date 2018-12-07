State-of-the-art safety centre to stay open, say police

The future of a state-of-the-art safety centre in Belfast has been secured, police have announced.

There had been speculation earlier this year that the risk avoidance and danger awareness resource centre (RADAR) would be forced to close due to funding concerns.

The Award winning RADAR, (Risk Avoidance and Danger Awareness Resource) Northern Ireland's first fully interactive 'safety' educational centre.''General view of the facility. 'Picture by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

The centre, which opened in 2015, has been used to teach tens of thousands of children and young people about road, fire, home and transport safety.

It includes a life-size model street, bus and train stops, police station and a courthouse, and is one of the most advanced of its kind in the UK.

On Friday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) announced it will remain open.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said funding has been secured for the next 12 months.

“In August we advised the public that the risk avoidance and danger awareness resource (RADAR) was to close in December due to budgetary pressures and other factors,” he said.

“At the time we also said that we would continue to work with government departments and key stakeholders to explore any further options to keep the centre open.

“Over the past number of months we have been working closely with our colleagues in the Department of Justice and the Department of Finance and others, and I am pleased to say that we have secured both funding and lease arrangements for a further 12 months, which will in turn allow us time to develop a sustainable future for the centre.”

He added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who have worked to make today’s announcement possible and look forward to continuing to work with them to secure the future of this wonderful and valuable facility.

“The RADAR centre remains open for business and we are taking bookings for 2019.”