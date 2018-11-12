Teachers to strike over ‘culture’ at school

Members of the NASUWT teachers’ union at a north Belfast primary school are due to strike tomorrow – the first of six planned days of industrial action – over management practices at the school.

It’s understood about half of the teachers at St Patrick’s Primary School in Pim Street are members of the union.

They say “the culture” in which they work is having “an adverse impact on their working conditions, their health and wellbeing.”

Chris Keates, general secretary of the NASUWT, said: “NASUWT members are dedicated and committed teachers who care about the pupils they teach. Taking strike action is the last thing they want to do but they have been left with no choice. They feel they cannot continue to accept a working environment where the management practices are undermining their wellbeing and ability to do their best for their pupils.”

The Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS), the management body for the school, said it doesn’t believe the strike action is “proportionate or warranted”.

It said the issues can be “dealt with through an open and honest dialogue” and called for the industrial action to be suspended to allow talks to take place.

Further strike action by NASUWT members at St Patrick’s Primary School is due to take place on November 20, 22, 27, 28 and 29.