Ulster-Scots Agency projects celebrate links with the USA

The Ulster-Scots Agency has launched three new videos celebrating the links between place names in Ulster and place names in the USA.

The videos were officially unveiled at the organisation’s recent ‘Transatlantic Kinsfolk – A celebration of Ulster-Scots links with New England’ event.

The launch was one of two events held last week to celebrate the partnership between the Ulster-Scots Agency in Northern Ireland and the Maine Ulster-Scots Project based in the USA.

The events took place in Belfast, Northern Ireland and Belfast, Maine – cities separated by a distance of 3,000 miles, but with 300 years of shared history.

Many towns and cities across America, and significantly in New England, were named by Ulster-Scots settlers after places they left behind.

In the state of Maine there are a number of towns such as Newry, Bangor and Belfast, while the town of Londonderry, New Hampshire was established in 1719 by Rev James McGregor from Aghadowey.

During the summer, the Ulster-Scots Agency commissioned a film crew to visit New England and record people and places for the production of the three videos that celebrate the close links and shared history and heritage.

“There are very close links between Ulster and America. The Ulster-Scots Agency has a range of projects designed to raise awareness about these links both past and present,” said Richard Hanna, the agency’s director of education and language.

The launch event also celebrated the development of a new multimedia learning resource entitled ‘Land of Promise’.

Aimed at primary schools, it tells the story of the first organised migration of Ulster-Scots to America in 1718 and includes lesson plans, videos and images that help explore modern day issues of migration.

The Ulster-Scots Agency has set up a learning partnership with five primary schools in Maine and six primary schools in Ulster. It aims to help children on both sides of the Atlantic learn about Ulster-Scots history.

“Children will learn about our shared history and collaborate with each other to share understanding about each other and the communities in which they live,” Mr Hanna added.

