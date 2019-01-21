Wave of schools get infrastructure cash: see full list

Sixteen schools have been granted access to a total of £40m, to be used for refurbishments and extentions.

The money is coming from a fund called the School Enhancement Programme, and this funding is the result of the second call for applications under the fund.

This second call resulted in 165 applications, of which 25 were selected last spring to progress to planning stage.

Now another 16 applications have been told they too will progress.

The UUP education spokeswoman Rosemary Barton (MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone) welcomed the news, but added: “Unfortunately however, there will have been many others of all sizes and across all the sectors that are in urgent need of investment but haven’t been included in this list.

“The state of many of the buildings our young people across Northern Ireland are being educated in is frankly outrageous at present.”

The money is for things like new gyms, science blocks, or other such projects, valued between £500,000 and £4m.

These projects still need to clear the planning stage.

The 16 schools whose projects have been approved include nine primary schools; namely –

• Antrim Primary School

• Ballyclare Primary School

• Dungannon Primary School

• Fairview Primary School, Ballyclare

• Glengormley CI Primary School

• St Brides Primary School, Belfast

• St Joseph’s Primary School, Belfast

• St Mary’s Primary School, Newtownbutler

• The Thompson Primary School, Ballyrobert

The post-primary schools are:

• Dominican College, Portstewart

• Methodist College, Belfast

• St Columbanus’ College, Bangor

• St Mary’s Christian Brothers’ GS, Belfast

• St Patrick’s & St Brigid’s College, Claudy

Two special schools are also included; Kilronan School, Magherafelt, and Lisanally School, Armagh