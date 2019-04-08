YMCA programme to ‘m-power’ youth

A new programme is being offered at Larne YMCA to enable young people to make “positive changes in their lives”.

The ‘m-power’ youth project is being offered to those aged between 16 and 24 years.

Geraldine Stinton, m-power project co-ordinator, said: “m-power youth project enables young people, aged 16 to 24-years-old, to make positive changes in their lives and the lives of others.

“Young people involved on the project will have opportunities to make new friends, enjoy new experiences, develop confidence and gain qualifications.

“We focus on achievement and learning for life, empowering young people now and into their future.”

The programme runs for 26 weeks on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 10am-2.00 pm at Larne YMCA with plans for similar provision in Carrickfergus.

Project worker Vicki McGookin explained: “We will engage in a range of activities that are young person led, such as outdoor learning, citizenship and good relations activities and each young person will have the opportunity to attend up to three residentials at Greenhill YMCA in Newcastle, County Down.

“Young people will develop a sense of who they are and hopefully increase in self-esteem and decision making skills. We will learn essential skills such as cooking and money matters.”

There will also be accredited training, peer mentoring and group work led by the key issues and concerns important to young people.

For further information, Vicki can be contact at Larne YMCA or by ringing 07391417184

The project is funded under the Children and Young People’s objective of the PEACE IV Programme and aims to promote peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland and the Border Region of Ireland.

It is being offered at 11 locations.