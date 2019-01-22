Eight convicted for masked Easter parade

Eight males aged 49 to 25 were yesterday convicted in relation to the un-notified masked procession held in the Levin Road area of Lurgan on Easter Saturday, March 31 2018.

All eight were fined for their involvement.

Chief Inspector Jon Burrows said the convictions follow “a very thorough, tenacious and effective” operation and “demonstrates the commitment of the PSNI to bring offenders to justice, tackle paramilitarism and uphold the rule of law”.

He also gave thanks to everyone involved in the investigation.