Eight fire appliances tackle Cathedral Quarter fire

The fire is at the Old Cathedral Building on Donegall Street on Monday morning.

The public is advised to expect delays in the Donegall Street, Royal Avenue and York Street areas.

A later Tweet from TrafficwatchNI added: “#Belfast city centre - fire in Cathedral Quarter continues - York St now closed to traffic at Jct Great Patrick St / Frederick St - motorists & pedestrians advised to avoid the area – @NIFRSOFFICIAL attending (08:42)”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: “NIFRS have been called to reports of a fire in a building at Old Cathedral Building, Belfast at 5.37am on Monday October 3. Eight fire appliances from Belfast, a Command Support Unit from Lisburn, two aerial appliances, 52 firefighters and five officers are in attendance. The incident is ongoing.”

Earlier Translink Metro @TranslinkMetro posted: “MET #ULB Due to a fire, all services to avoid Lower Donegall Street until further notice”.

A Tweet from The Deers Head said: “Devastated for our neighbours in the Cathedral Building on Donegal Street this morning. An iconic building full of great businesses on a neglected street is not what the area needs or deserves. Hope everyone is ok.”

SDLP councillor Carl Whyte told of his concern about the extensive fire this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fire at the Old Cathedral Building has caused significant disruption in Belfast on Monday morning as firefighters tackle the blaze,” he said. “My thoughts are with the many businesses and organisations who use office space in the building and those in the surrounding area who have been impacted by the fire.

“I visited the site of the fire on Monday morning to offer my support to those affected and to establish if any help was needed in the interim. Understandably those who use this space are very distressed and temporary accommodation is available for businesses at the Cathedral Quarter Business Improvement District.

“This is one of the most historic parts of our city centre and it’s devastating to see this building damaged as a result of this blaze. There has been much discussion about the need to revive this part of our city in recent months and this is the last thing the area needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to pay tribute to the work of the fire service who have been working tirelessly at the scene from the early hours of Monday morning. The council will work with all those who were based at the building to find emergency accommodation as soon as possible and to address the fallout from this fire.”

Firefighters tackling a blaze at a historic building in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter, where more than 50 personnel have been involved in the operation at Old Cathedral Building on Donegall Street since the early hour of the morning. Picture date: Monday October 3, 2022.

The building that was burned hosts a number of small creative businesses.

Tina Calder, owner of Excalibur Press, which has offices in the building, said: “It was just heart breaking as I watched people’s studios go. One man owns a violin making studio – it was gone. There are illustrators in there that have artwork.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can see that our offices are probably going to have significant water and smoke damage. All five of my staff are working from home today.”

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 3rd October 2022 The scene on Donegal Street in Belfast City Centre where firefighters are tacking a blaze at the Cathedral Buildings. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 3rd October 2022 The scene on Donegal Street in Belfast City Centre where firefighters are tacking a blaze at the Cathedral Buildings. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 3rd October 2022 The scene on Donegal Street in Belfast City Centre where firefighters are tacking a blaze at the Cathedral Buildings. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fire engine