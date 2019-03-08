Eight foot statue of Jesus stolen from Belfast church

The PSNI have said that an eight foot tall bronze statute of Jesus, carved in a modernist style, was stolen from inside the Church of the Resurrection on the Cavehill Road in north Belfast.

At the same time, large bronze doors were taken off the hinges and cut up.

The doors were worth £40,000 and were comissioned specially for the Catholic church.

They have been irreparably damaged.

The church was reportedly last in regular use in 2008.

As to when the theft occurred, they police were only able to say it was “some time over the last few weeks”.

If anyone has any information in relation to the missing statue, please contact police on 101 quoting serial 1318 of 01/03/19.