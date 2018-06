Police are appealing for information following a report of a robbery of an elderly gentleman in the Park Street area of Ballyclare.

This occurred on Friday, June 15 between 12:30 and 13:00 hours.

During the incident victim who was alone was knocked to the ground and sustained an injury to this elbow, he then discovered his wallet had been stolen.

If anyone can provide any information please contact 101 quoting police reference number 1163 of 15/06/18.