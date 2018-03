An 80-year-old man has been rescued from his burning home by a passer-by.

The incident happened last night on Lenadoon Avenue in west Belfast.

A statement from the NIFRS said: "Crews from Springfield and Cadogan arrived to find a semi-detached property well alight.

"Thankfully prior to arrival a passer-by managed to rescue a man in his 80's from the property."

The NIFRS spokesman added that crews brought the blaze under control with four fire-fighting jets whilst wearing breathing apparatus.