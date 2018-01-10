Elderly man 'shocked' after burglary at home

An elderly man and his three adult children have been left in shock after a masked gang made off from their east Belfast home with a sum of cash.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the burglary at a house in the Dunraven Avenue area of east Belfast last night, Tuesday 9 January.

PSNI

Detective Sergeant Keith Wilson said: “Around 8.30pm, four men forced their way into a house and ransacked it. An older man and his three adult children were in the property at the time.

“The father was kept in the living room while two women in their 50s and a man in his 60s were brought downstairs from their bedrooms. They were all made to stay in the one room, while the men went through the house.

"While the family weren’t physically injured in the incident, they were left in shock. The men left the house with a sum of money."

The four men are described as being in their 20s.

"One of them was 6’ tall and wore a black coat and jeans," added Det Serg Wilson. "He also had a black scarf over his face and a green, army-style baseball cap with a flat peak. He wore black gloves and was carrying a long, yellow-handled screwdriver.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has any information that could help with our investigation or who saw suspicious activity in the area. Please get in touch with police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1203 of 9/1/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”