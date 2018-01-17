Elderly man struck with spade during aggravated burglary

An elderly man was left severely bruised after being struck with a spade during a burglary on Tuesday.

Ulster Unionist Councillor, Paul Michael has appealed for anyone with information on the incident at the house in the Moira Road area of Glenavy to contact police.

Councillor Michael said: “I visited the home of the elderly gentleman this morning and was absolutely sickened by the aftermath of this attack. The man who is in his late seventies is severely bruised from trying to defend himself against the intruder who struck him several times with a spade during the attempted robbery.

“It is extremely important that we keep a check on our elderly neighbours during these times when they can be more vulnerable. I would also appeal to the PSNI to increase their patrols of rural areas, especially in these colder periods when the elderly can become more isolated in their homes.

“It is deeply disturbing that there are people in our community who are capable of such a horrific assault on a pensioner. I met with the PSNI at the man’s home and I would appeal to anyone with any information to come forward to the police immediately. Any information can be passed on via the non-emergency 101 number, quoting reference 49 17/01/18 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.