Elderly man who collapsed in Co Down has been identified

Identity of the elderly man who collapsed in Co Down earlier today has been confirmed.

Police in Newtownards sayd they have now identified the man who took ill in Holywood.

The PSNI said they were called to Hibernia Street in Holywood at around 1pm this afternoon following reports that a man had collapsed.

Sergeant Laura Fisher said: “The man was taken to the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald by paramedics where he currently remains receiving urgent medical attention.

No crime is suspected and police would like to thank the public for their assistance.