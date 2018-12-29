Elderly pensioner seriously injured in collision

An elderly pensioner suffered serious injuries in a road traffic collision in Kilrea, according to police in Limavady, who have issued an appeal for witnesses.

The incident occurred on Coleraine Street, Kilrea at approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday, December 19.

Details of the incident have been newly released by the PSNI.

"Unfortunately a 71 year old pedestrian was injured and suffered serious injuries. The vehicle involved was a black Nissan Navara," the force said.

"If you were in the area close to Shields' Chemists and witnessed the collision, or have any relevant Dash Cam footage or CCTV, then please contact police on 101 and quote reference number 250," said the PSNI.