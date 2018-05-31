Elderly woman dies after tragic house fire

A woman in her 80's has died after a house fire.

Emergency services were called to her home in Donegall Avenue in south Belfast at 5.45pm yesterday.

The scene of the house fire in south Belfast

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman was taken to hospital in a "serious condition".

Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said: "Police can confirm that a woman, aged in her 80’s, has died following a fire at a house on Donegall Avenue in south Belfast yesterday evening, Wednesday 30 May.

"Police received a report of a fire at a house at around 5.45pm. The woman was taken to hospital for treatment but died a short time later.

"An investigation into the cause of the fire, which is not believed to be suspicious, has now commenced."

Meanwhile, in a statement, a spokesman for the Northern Ireland Fire and rescue Service (NIFRS) said: "The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) are with the family and friends of the lady who died following a house fire yesterday (30 May 2018) evening in Belfast.

“NIFRS received a call at 17.41hours to a fire at a 2 storey mid terrace house in Donegall Avenue, Belfast.

"One lady in her eighties was rescued from the house and was given first aid treatment at the scene by Firefighters before she taken to hospital by ambulance.

“The cause of the fire is not believed to be deliberate but the investigation into the cause will take place this morning."

The spokesman said five fire appliances attended the house fire - 2 from Central, 2 from Springfield and 1 from Cadogan Station.