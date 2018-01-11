Elderly woman left 'shaken' after burglary

Police are investigating a number of burglaries which were reported to them yesterday evening (January 10th).

Five properties, located in the Saintfield Road area, Glenhugh Park area, Rossdale Gardens area, Cairnshill Park area and Glenhugh Park area in Castlereagh were targeted.

And during one of the burglaries an elderly female who was at home at the time has been left badly shaken.

Detective Sergeant McGrory said, “We are appealing for information. Did you see anything suspicious in and around these areas yesterday? A number of the properties were entered after perpetrators smashed windows to gain entry, did you hear breaking glass? If you can help, please call Detectives in Lisburn on the 101 number. Alternatively information about crime can be passed via the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

“We are aware of the impact that burglaries can have on individual householders. Don’t make it easy for them, stay alert to your surroundings and report anything suspicious to police immediately.

“We will continue with our regular anti-burglary patrols and are encouraging everyone to report suspicious activity to us – no matter how insignificant it may seem, the report of a suspicious vehicle or people acting strangely in your neighbourhood can help us to prevent and detect crime. We would like all of you to help us spread the message. Talk to your family and neighbours about the top ten tips and the simple measures you can take to make your home more secure. Domestic burglary has been and will remain a priority for us.

“If you would like further advice on home security you can contact your local Crime Prevention Officer on 101.”

Top ten tips to beat the burglar!

1. Close and lock all doors and windows even if you are only going out for a few minutes.

2. Leave a light on if it will be dark before you get home. Consider security lights. To a burglar a dark house is an empty house.

3. Keep your valuables out of sight.

4. Cancel milk or other deliveries if you will be away from home.

5. Don’t leave car keys near your door, letterbox or windows.

6. Always check who is at the door. Not sure? Don’t open the door.

7. Set your alarm when going out. If you do not have an alarm consider installing one.

8. Ask a neighbour or a friend to check your property and to remove post from the porch/hallway.

9. Inform police if your house is to be vacant for any length of time.

10. Always keep sheds and outbuildings locked and secure ladders.