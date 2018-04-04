Elderly woman taken to hospital after collision

An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after a ‘serious’ road accident in Lurgan this morning.

Police said they attended the scene of the collision involving a car and a pedestrian at North Street at around 8.45am this morning (Wednesday 4th April).

A spokesperson said: “A woman aged in her 70s has been taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not thought to be life threatening at this time.

“The driver of the car has been spoken to by police.

“North Street was closed for a short time but has since re-opened.”