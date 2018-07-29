Elderly woman victim of early morning burglary

An elderly woman was the victim of an early morning burglary yesterday in north Belfast.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses with any information following a burglary of a house in the Old Cave Hill Road area of north Belfast.

Detective Constable Reynolds said “It was reported that shortly before 8am entry was gained to the premises and a number of items were taken.

"The victim of this crime was an elderly female who was at home at the time.”

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or have information about the incident to contact detectives at Musgrave Police Station on 101 quoting Crime Reference number 431 of the 28th July 2018.

Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800555111.