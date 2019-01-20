Electrocution tragedy: Mourners to gather in village for funeral of popular businessman Ian Patterson

The funeral of a Co Londonderry man who died in a tragic accident at his home on Friday morning will take place on Tuesday, it has been confirmed.

Ian Patterson, a 44-year-old father-of-two, is thought to have been electrocuted while installing a new light in a shed at his Rockmount Gardens home in Articlave.

Described as a popular local businessman, friends expressed shock and sadness at Mr Patterson’s death and said he will be missed by the whole community.

A family notice described Mr Patterson as “a much loved daddy, a devoted son and a dearest brother”.

It added that he will be “very sadly missed by his loving family and entire family circle.”

His funeral is due to take place in St Paul’s Church, Articlave at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.

• Read related story - ‘Ian was a very lovable chap who was loved by everybody’