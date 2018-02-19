Elevator fire at NIHE building in Belfast city centre

Firefighters were called to a NI Housing Executive building in Belfast city centre on Monday morning after a fire broke out in an elevator control panel.

The alarm was raised shortly after 9am and a number of fire crews attended the scene at Great Victoria Street.

It is understood the building was evacuated during the emergency.

There are no reports of anyone having been injured.

A spokeswoman for NI Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters were called to a smell of smoke at NI Housing Executive building, Great Victoria Street, Belfast.

“Firefighters dealt with a small electrical fire in the controls to a lift on the 10th floor. The incident was dealt with at 9.42am.”