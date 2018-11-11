Eleven districts at Orange Order Armistice parade

Six hundred Co Armagh Orangemen took part in a special remembrance parade and service in Loughgall village on Saturday afternoon to mark the centenary of the Armistice of the First World War.

The Orangemen, representative of the 11 Co Armagh districts, were joined by members of the Loyal Association of Orangewomen and juniors, both boys and girls.

Orange Order's Armistice parade in Loughgall on Saturday

They were headed by two bands – Drumderg Loyalist flute, from Keady, and the Sergeant Walker Memorial pipe, from Loiughgall. Portadown Ex-Servicemen’s LOL No 608 was given a prominent position in the parade.

The service, at the Museum of Orange Heritage (Sloan’s House), was conducted by the County Grand Chaplain the Rev Dr Alan McCann, assisted by two deputy chaplains the Rev William Anderson and the Rev Maurice Laverty.

The act of remembrance preceded wreath-laying ceremonies in memory of the hundreds of Co Armagh Orangemen, who served in the First World War, many of whom were killed.

Armagh County Grand Master Denis Watson said it was an appropriate event by Orangemen and women to mark the 100th anniversary of the ending of a war which resulted in an enormous number of deaths and injuries to gallant soldiers serving ‘King and Country’

The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal benefitted from a sizeable collection..