Ellen appointed Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet for Co Antrim

A high-flying Ballymena Cadet has been appointed to the role of Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet for the County of Antrim.

Sixteen-year-old Ellen Rea, a student at Cambridge House Grammar School, was awarded the honour at a formal ceremony at Hillsborough Castle last week.

Ellen, who is currently the most senior member of Cullybackey Detachment Army Cadet Force, will be one of 11 Lord Lieutenants’ Cadets taking on a year-long role which is largely ceremonial.

She can expect a busy year ahead, attending Mrs Joan Christie, Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for the County of Antrim, on major civic occasions. In recognition of the award, Ellen will wear a special insignia on her uniform throughout her year in office.

Ellen’s citation read: “Cadet Sergeant Rea is clearly an extremely enthusiastic and committed cadet, who lives by the values of the ACF.”