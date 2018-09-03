Emergency after man seen entering river

Emergency services have launched a search operation after a man was seen entering the River Foyle in Londonderry on Monday.

The man is believed to have entered the river at around 11:00am.

The incident occurred near the Craigavon Bridge area of the city.

"We are presently in attendance and are involved in an ongoing search operation with our colleagues from NIFRS, NIAS and Foyle Search & Rescue," said the PSNI on social media.

"If you have any information please contact us on 101 and quote reference number 456 of 3/9/18. Your help is very much appreciated," they added.