Emergency contact numbers for NI after Met Office weather warning for snow and ice

Here is a list of practically all the numbers you will need to get through the next few days - in the worst case scenario.

Ice, snow and sleet could make surfaces, including untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, difficult in some areas, according to the Northern Ireland Executive.

They advise us to adjust our driving according to the conditions. Reduce your speed and drive with extra care, even when roads have been gritted.

Emergency numbers

The public should note the following numbers in case of emergency:

Heavy snow

Emergency services – 999 or 112

Northern Ireland Electricity Networks – 03457 643 643

NI Gas Emergency Service – 0800 002 001

Northern Ireland Water Waterline – 03457 440 088

Snowy road in NI

Flooding Incident Line – 0300 2000 100

Housing Executive – 03448 920 901

For more information on emergencies - NI Direct information and advice