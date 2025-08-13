'A little good news today': Canon John Murray who was injured when preparing for Mass 'continues to improve' after weekend attack

Some good news is posted by Downpatrick Family Of Parishes this morning about the retiring Canon John Murray.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post they say: ‘A little good news today!

‘Canon Murray continues to improve, his medical team are happy with his progress.

‘Please continue to keep him in your prayers’.

The post adds: ‘We are hugely grateful for all the emails, texts, and phone calls, your support is sincerely appreciated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Canon has received a huge amount of of personal texts and calls - we are aware of each and every one, please understand that it's not possible to reply to those emails/texts at this time, but know they have been seen and are so appreciated’.

The news comes after a man appeared in court charged with the murder of Stephen Brannigan and the attempted murder of Canon Murray.

The senior cleric was attacked while preparing to celebrate his last mass before retirement at St Patrick’s Church in Downpatrick on Sunday.

And a church service in support of the family of Mr Brannigan and for Fr Murray was held in the town on Tuesday.