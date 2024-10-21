Alanis Morissette coming to Belsonic, Belfast on June 30, 2025 as part of 'multi-continent world tour'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alanis Morissette has announced she is coming to Belsonic during her mulei-continent world tour 2025.

She is returning for a series of headline shows and festivals in summer 2025 following north America’s sold out triple moon tour.

Tickets for her Belfast show will be available on ticketmaster from Friday 24 October.

This run of shows across the UK, Europe, and South America, follows this summer’s North American incredibly successful 35-date Triple Moon Tour, which sold well over half a million tickets and packed every venue to capacity.

Since 1995, Alanis Morissette has been one of the most influential singer-songwriter-musicians in contemporary music.

Her deeply expressive music and performances have earned vast critical praise and seven Grammy Awards.

Morissette's 1995 album JAGGED LITTLE PILL was a tour de force that changed the sound of pop music around the world.

It was followed by nine more eclectic and acclaimed albums. She has contributed musically to theatrical releases and has acted on the big and small screen.

Outside of entertainment, she is an avid activist and advocate, focusing on female empowerment as well as spiritual, psychological and physical wholeness.

In 2016, Alanis launched Conversation with Alanis Morissette, a monthly podcast that features conversations with a variety of revered thought leaders, authors, doctors, educators, and therapists, covering a wide range of psychosocial topics extending from spirituality to developmentalism to art.

In 2019, JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL made its Broadway debut at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City, and was subsequently nominated for fifteen Tony Awards.

In 2020, Alanis released her ninth studio album, Such Pretty Forks In The Road, to rave reviews; it was followed by a meditation album called The Storm Before The Calm in 2022.

Following the pandemic, Alanis made a triumphant return to the road, with massive, sold out arena tours in America, Canada, Europe, South America and Asia.