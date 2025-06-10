Ballymena disorder: Police body condemns 'mindless, unacceptable and feral' attacks on officers who 'prevented pogrom'

Police dealing with public disorder in Ballymena town centre on Monday evening (9th), which included missiles thrown at officers. Pic: Pacemaker Belfast

A major police body has condemned attacks on the force during trouble in Ballymena last night (10th), stating that officers “prevented a pogrom” by putting themselves in harm’s way.

The Co Antrim town erupted into serious disorder, as a peaceful protest over alleged sexual assault was followed by trouble with masked youths attacking police and damaging houses.

Social media footage showed protesters in the Clonavon Terrace area burning plastic road barriers and bins as part of a barricade on the street. Some masked individuals also threw missiles, including glass bottles and cans of paint, at PSNI vehicles.

In total, 15 police officers were injured in the disturbances, with some requiring hospital treatment. The violence led Police Federation of Northern Ireland chair Liam Kelly to condemn what he described as “lawless acts of thuggery”.

Police Federation of Northern Ireland chair Liam Kelly slammed Ballymena disorder that left 15 officers injured. Pic: PFNI

“Once again, our colleagues were caught up trying to quell hate-filled violence on our streets,” he said. “Officers’ injuries tell a frightening story of a mob fully intent on inflicting great harm on people.

“Police officers worked tirelessly to defuse a potentially explosive situation and uphold the law. They have again suffered for their courageous and professional interventions. This was mindless violence and thuggery.

“Officers were under great pressure but to their credit, they restored order over a prolonged period of unrest. I have no doubt whatsoever that police officers – far too few because the service is starved of resources and officer numbers – prevented a pogrom with consequences too painful to contemplate. What we saw was totally mindless, unacceptable, and feral.

“I wish to commend the men and women of the PSNI who undoubtedly saved lives last night. I would appeal for calm, and request that there is no repeat of these shocking images in the town or the lawless acts of intimidation of anyone in our community."

Policing Board of Northern Ireland chair Mukesh Sharma condemned the disorder.

The chair of Northern Ireland’s Policing Board, Mukesh Sharma, also slammed the disorder, stating: “It is disgraceful that 15 officers were injured.

“As a board, we support the police in their call for calm within the community and for those with influence to work with the police on that.