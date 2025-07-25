Belfast city centre street sealed due to problems at Victoria Centre apartments
A spokesperson said access to part of Montgomery Street, which runs from Victoria Square to Chichester Street, has been “temporarily restricted”.
The apartments were inspected and advice received from a chartered engineer yesterday afternoon, after which the decision was made.
Said the spokesperson: “This is a precautionary measure while council officials continue their investigation.
“As this investigation is ongoing, we have no further comment to make at this time.”
The Victoria Square residential development on Chichester Street was completed in 2008, but all 91 people who lived there were evacuated in April 2019 following the discovery of structural damage. The flats have lain empty ever since.
Residents have been in a long-running and high-profile tussle for compensation, various owners lodging claims against construction firms and an architectural company for structural defects, negligence and loss of value.
The companies involved in constructing and fitting out the apartments deny liability.
The initial multimillion-pound action from residents was dismissed in March last year, as Northern Ireland’s law at the time said claims had to be made within six years of a building’s completion. In England and Wales, the equivalent law gives residents 30 years.
However, Communities Minister Gordon Lyons proposed a new law bringing Northern Irish legislation in line with England and Wales, leading residents to appeal; the law came into effect in September 2024, and in December judges ruled the Victoria Square apartments case could be heard again.
