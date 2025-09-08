Butterfly Conservation’s Big Butterfly Count reveals worrying results of decades of decline

The results of the Butterfly Conservation’s Big Butterfly Count are in, and while the numbers are a vast improvement on 2024’s record lows, the charity warns that urgent measures are still needed to reverse long-term decline.

The sunniest spring and hottest summer ever recorded in the UK provided good weather conditions for butterflies after 2024’s record-breaking lows.

However, the results from the Big Butterfly Count show that it was definitely not a bumper summer for our beleaguered butterflies.

Between July 18 and August 10, over 125,000 citizen scientists got involved in Butterfly Conservation’s Big Butterfly Count – more than ever before – and recorded 1.7 million butterflies and moths, with the top five species being Large White, Small White, Gatekeeper, Red Admiral and Meadow Brown.

Peacock butterly

On average, participants recorded 10.3 butterflies during each 15-minute count.

While a marked improvement on last summer’s record low of just 7, it is only broadly average by modern standards, and has done little to reverse longer-term declines.

In Northern Ireland, 1,953 people joined the count compared to 842 last year, and counted 21,936 butterflies and moths in the three-week period.

The average number of butterflies recorded per count was 9.7.

Common Blue

The most-seen species in Northern Ireland were the Red Admiral (4,780), Small White (3,418), Large White (3,170), Peacock (2,555) and Small Tortoiseshell (2,051).

Butterflies need two things to thrive: good weather and a healthy environment.

Dr Richard Fox, Head of Science at Butterfly Conservation, said: “We may feel like we’ve seen lots of butterflies this summer, but that’s only because last year was so awful.

“Last summer’s results were the lowest we’ve seen and a stark warning that many of our common butterfly species are facing significant pressure from challenges linked to habitat loss, climate change and pesticide use.

Comma - taken by Mark Searle, Butterfly Conservation

“Whilst we’ve seen noticeably more butterflies during 2025’s Big Butterfly Count, the figures suggest it’s actually been a pretty average year for them by modern standards.

“The 15-year Big Butterfly Count trends show that more than twice as many widespread species have declined significantly than have increased.

"And, while most species had a better than average summer, one-third of species fared poorly even in the generally beneficial weather.

“There remains a need for us to take urgent action to support our butterfly populations, including by improving the environment in which they live, restoring habitats and reducing pesticide use. Until we do these things we are unlikely to see a great recovery in butterfly numbers, regardless of how much the sun shines.”

What can be done to help?

Butterflies are key indicators of the UK’s biodiversity and environmental health.

Tracking their numbers helps Butterfly Conservation understand the impacts of climate change, habitat loss, and conservation action.

This year’s results are a reminder of how much we still need to do if we want to restore butterfly numbers in the UK.

Dr Richard Fox added: “We’ve reached a critical moment. The time to take action for UK butterflies is now.

We know the weather impacts their numbers and with the summer we’ve just had we should be seeing them in far greater numbers. Even when the weather is good, the environment is only able to support far fewer butterflies than it used to.

“We must now do more to improve the habitat that our butterflies live in. This is why Butterfly Conservation is calling for an end to the unlicensed use of butterfly-killing synthetic pesticides, and asking retailers to take them off the shelves. We are in a nature crisis. We should be providing people with the tools to help and not the means of destruction.”

Now Butterfly Conservation has launched a rescue mission for the UK’s butterflies and is asking people to sign its open letter to retailers calling for the removal of toxic synthetic pesticides from sale for domestic use.