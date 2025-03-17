Caitlin-Rose McMullan: Heartbroken mother starts petition to change rules around school buses after experiencing 'a tragedy no parent should ever have to go through'

The heartbroken mother of tragic Caitlin-Rose McMullan who has ‘experienced a tragedy no parent should ever have to go through’ has launched a petition calling for changes for motorists around school buses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caitlin-Rose McMullan

The 11-year-old schoolgirl died on March 5 near her home outside Castledawson after she was hit by a car.

Caitlin-Rose McMullan was struck by a car after getting off a schoolbus on the Hillhead Road shortly after 4pm.

The youngster went to St. Pius X College in Magherafelt.

Last week her mother Stella McMullan started a campaign to protect children getting off school buses.

Caitlin-Rose McMullan

She is appealing for everyone to support her change the rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She says: “I experienced a tragedy no parent should ever have to go through.

"My daughter, only 11 years old, lost her life while coming off the school bus.

"It's an incident that has left a lasting impression on me and my family and it is only one example of a widespread and urgent problem: the lack of effective bus safety measures in place to protect our children.

Cailtlin Rose McMullan

"Statistics from the National Safety Council reveal that most of the children who lose their lives in bus-related incidents are 4 to 7 years old, and they're either walking or hit by another vehicle, just like my daughter (source: National Safety Council).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's evident that it's not enough to simply trust drivers to obey the laws; more needs to be done to ensure the safety of our children.

"This petition is calling for the implementation of effective measures such as bus shelters, better bus codes similar to those found in countries where cars must stop by law to let children cross, and a significant increase in speed awareness around stopped buses.

"The benefits of these changes are clear.

"By giving children a safe place to wait for the bus, providing clearer regulations for drivers, and reinforcing the need for drivers to slow down and stay alert near buses, we can help prevent tragic accidents like the one that took my daughter from me.

"It is time we prioritise the safety and lives of our children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sign this petition and join the call for improved bus safety measures”.

SDLP Mid-Ulster Councillor Denise Johnston said: “We will be supporting Stella and the family in this campaign to ensure that action is taken.

"We have seen too many of our children killed or seriously injured in the past while disembarking from school buses.

"Every parent has a right to expect their children to travel to and from school safely.