Coastguard makes appeal after two people fall from boat on River Bann warning that 'alcohol and boating rarely mix!!'

Coleraine Coastguard have warned that ‘alcohol and boating rarely mix!!’ after two people fell from a boat on the River Bann in the Coleraine area.

In a post online, Coleraine Coastguard appeal for the public not to go out on the water without safety equipment.

They said that the ‘Coleraine Coastguard Team responded to a 999 call from a member of the public reporting two persons fallen from a boat in the River Bann at Mountsandel, Coleraine’.

The post added: ‘As the team arrived, the casualties had made it ashore but were wet and cold.

‘They were dressed only in light clothing with no lifejackets or other safety equipment.

‘Please do not venture onto the river in any watercraft without the essential safety equipment, in particular lifejackets , and correct clothing.