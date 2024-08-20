Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rescue Teams were yesterday to help rescue a casualty who ‘had fallen and sustained a serious leg injury’ in the vicinity of Kinbane Castle.

News of the rescue, posted on Coleraine Coastguard social media page, said that ‘due to the remote location, it was decided that the safest method of evacuation for the casualty and the rescue team members was by Coastguard Rescue Helicopter R199 from Prestwick’.

The casualty was airlifted to the top of the cliff area and handed into the care on Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

The post added that Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance.

Information about Kinbane Castle on the Department of Communities says it was “reported to have been built by Colla MacDonnell shortly before 1551” and is “known to have been captured and partly destroyed by the English in that year, but was reoccupied and traditionally used until the mid-18th century”.

"The main surviving masonry is the tower at the south angle, two stories high with good detail visible,” it adds.

"Beyond was a walled enclosure, partly defended by the steep cliffs and partly the wall, now largely grass-grown but with traces of at least two gun-loops north-east of the tower."