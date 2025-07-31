Community in shock after man in his 50s dies after house fire in Coleraine

Appliances from three fire stations attended the incident in Coleraine

A man in his 50s has died following a house fire in Co Londonderry .

The cause of the blaze at Maple Drive in Coleraine on Wednesday is under investigation.

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: "Firefighters were called to reports of a fire at a house at 11.09pm last night.

"One fire appliance from Coleraine Fire Station , one fire appliance from Portstewart Fire Station and one fire appliance from Portrush Fire Station attended the incident.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

"One male occupant, aged in his 50s, was rescued from the property by firefighters and left in the care of NIAS (Northern Ireland Ambulance Service) but tragically later passed away.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation."

Sinn Fein councillor Niamh Archibald said the local community is in shock.

She added: "Our sincerest condolences to the family, friends and neighbours of the individual who tragically lost their life in a house fire in Coleraine.