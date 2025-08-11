Cushendall road reopened last night after serious traffic collision in the area
Motorists were last evening advised that the Loughareema Road, outside Cushendall, which was closed earlier on Sunday today following a serious road traffic collision in the area, has now re-opened.
The PSNI added that ‘an update will follow in due course’.
