Cushendall road reopened last night after serious traffic collision in the area

By Gemma Murray
Published 11th Aug 2025, 07:46 BST
Motorists were last evening advised that the Loughareema Road, outside Cushendall, which was closed earlier on Sunday today following a serious road traffic collision in the area, has now re-opened.

The PSNI added that ‘an update will follow in due course’.

Related topics:MotoristsPSNI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice