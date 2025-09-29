Devastation at sudden passing of undertaker Ian Milne as countless tributes paid

Ian Milne

Tributes have poured in after a Portadown undertaker died suddenly at home last night.

An announcement, shared on Milne Funeral Services said: ‘With extremely heavy hearts we share the tragic news of Ian's passing.

‘He has many friends and we are so sorry we couldn't speak personally to more of you. ‘Ian Ferguson Milne 28th September 2025 suddenly at home Banbridge.

‘Funeral arrangements later.

‘Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by the entire family. "What a friend we have in Jesus."’

Comments on the post include a shocked on from DUP Carla Lockhart which said: ‘You really don’t know the day or the hour.

‘At 4.10pm today I received the last message I will ever receive from Ian Milne.

‘He and I over the weekend had spoken three times as he helped families navigate some difficulties in their own grief jour

‘Little did we know this would be the last. My thoughts are with the Milne family. To the boys and his fiancé as they now walk the path they have helped so many with’.

Meanwhile DUP MLA for Upper Bann Diane Dodds said: ‘A real shock tonight to learn this sad news.

‘Ian was very well known in our area.

Recently Ian called into my office and was great chat as always.

‘My thoughts and prayers are with the entire Milne family.

We know not the hour!’

And fellow DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly added: ‘I'm so sorry to hear of this news.

‘My deepest condolences to Ian's family and friends.