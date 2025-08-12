The packed congregation this morning led by Bishop Alan McGuckian

The packed special service this morning in St Colmcille's Downpatrick to ‘pray for all those involved in the tragic events on Sunday’ heard Bishop Alan McGuckian say ‘the word we most need to hear this morning is courage, do not be afraid’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Addressing the congregation Bishop Alan McGuckian, referring to the message in the Gospel said: ‘At a moment when so many people have a great feeling of uncertainty we as a community are in the boat and Jesus comes to us and we are called to hear the words, courage do not be afraid’.

The senior cleric added that it is up to parishioners to ‘make the choice that even in these terrible circumstances (of what has happened in Downpatrick) we will hear our God say have courage and do not be afraid’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘In spite of the terrible things we have to bear, our hope does not come from ourselves it comes from beyond us, it comes from the one who says courage, it is I, do not be afraid’,’ the Bishop added.

Priest seriously assaulted at his church in Downpatrick10/08/2025

‘And because he is the son of God we have courage and do take heart,’ he added.

The special Mass at St Colmcille's Church on Tuesday was also attended by representatives from local clergy, police and politics.

Father Maurice Henry offered prayers for Fr Murray's recovery, for the memory of Stephen Brannigan, the support of his family and Marian Park community as well as for the alleged perpetrator

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the mass, Bishop McGuckian also said: “Hope is one of these things that can sound quite ephemeral until it is really needed.

Stephen Brannigan, believed to be aged in his 50s, died following an incident in the Marian Park area of the town on Sunday.

“Hope only kicks in when things are really bad, when we cannot do it ourselves.

“The people of Downpatrick are being asked to face in to dealing with a reality that we cannot make sense of, we cannot handle.

“That courage is a call to hope and I think that is exactly what we need to hear at this time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The thing that gave me the most consolation on Sunday was when I heard that hundreds of people had gather spontaneously to pray for Stephen and Fr John, that gives me a sense that in this community there are the resources to really come together and be strong for one another.

“There are great people in this community.”

He said he hoped to meet with the Brannigan family in the coming days.

Bishop McGuckian also said that Fr Murray is “increasingly comfortable” and will do well in his recovery in hospital.

Detectives issued an appeal for information about the two incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An attack on Canon John Murray on Sunday, where he was hit on the head with a bottle while preparing to celebrate his last Mass before retirement at St Patrick's Church, is being treated as attempted murder, police have said.

Meanwhile a 30-year-old man is being held on suspicion of murder after the death of Stephen Brannigan in Downpatrick, and police said that it may be linked to the attack on the priest.

The family of Stephen Brannigan, last night released a statement saying they wanted to "convey our prayers and deep concern for Canon John Murray who was so brutally attacked and seriously injured as part of this confusing and tragic series of events".

The body of Stephen Brannigan, who was in his 50s, was found in a house in Marian Park in Downpatrick on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are investigating if his death is linked to an attack on a priest in the town, Fr John Murray.

In a statement, Mr Brannigan’s family said: “In the midst of our shock, pain and total heartbreak at the news of the brutal murder of our beloved dad, grandad, son and brother Stephen yesterday, we want to convey our sincere thanks to all those who have surrounded us with such love and care in the hours that have followed.

“We want to express our particular thanks to those who organised and gathered for the beautiful prayer vigil in St Brigid’s Church in the town on Sunday evening.

“It means so much to us at this difficult time and reflects the very special people who make up the Marian Park and wider Downpatrick community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family said they wanted to convey their concern for Fr Murray, who remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

The statement added: “Fr John is highly respected by our family and by all in our community.

“It is so typical of his kindness that he was willing to reach out in trust to someone he believed was in distress, despite the obvious risk to himself.

“With so many others, we pray for his full recovery and thank him for his own prayers for us which he has conveyed through the priests of the parish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Stephen was known among his neighbours and friends as someone who was always willing to help out, ready to do whatever needed to be done for the good of others.

“Even the day before he died, he was tending the graves of friends and neighbours, as he did, almost every day, the grave of his late wife Dorenda, who died five years ago from cancer.

“Stephen faced many difficult issues in his life. We know his life was not perfect. But for us, he was our dad, our grandad, our son and our brother.

“His rock through all of this was Dorenda. We pray they will be reunited now in perfect peace and love.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yesterday speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's, Evening Extra programme, Bishop McGuckian said Canon Murray “had been beaten around the head and there was defensive injuries with broken bones in his hands”.

He said there was a lot of blood and it looked "very, very serious in the beginning".