Dr Elma Lutton: Sadness at passing of 'longest serving former Principal of Cambridge House Grammar School'

There is deep grief in the Cambridge House Grammar School community in Ballymena at the passing of Dr Elma Lutton.

A death notice in Funeral Times says ‘LUTTON, (née Moore) Dr. Dorothy Elma B.Ed., MSC., PQH(NI), passed away 12th August 2025, peacefully at hospital’.

It adds that she was the ‘much loved wife of Jim, loving mother of Christina and Rebecca, mother-in-law of Simon and Christopher, doting grandmother of Emilia, Sebastian, Phoebe and Matilda and dear sister of Ian Moore’.

If further adds that ‘A Service of Celebration for the life of Elma will be held on Monday 18th August at 11.00am in Gracehill Moravian Church’ followed by a private cremation.

Dr Elma Lutton

‘Elma will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her entire family circle. ‘God has you in His keeping, we have you in our hearts’, it adds.

A tribute on Cambridge House Grammar School says: ‘It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dr Elma Lutton, the longest serving former Principal of Cambridge House Grammar School, who left an indelible mark on our community.

‘Elma dedicated over four decades to our school and her legacy is etched in the hearts and minds of every pupil, teacher and parent/guardian who had the privilege of knowing her.

‘Under her stewardship the school flourished academically and became a nurturing, inclusive and inspiring environment, demonstrating her passion, purpose and unwavering belief in the potential of every child and member of staff.

Cambridge House Grammar School

‘She championed the holistic development of pupils and was never too busy to offer a kind word, a wise piece of advice or a helping hand.

‘Her leadership weathered challenges, embraced change and always stayed rooted in the core beliefs that define our school.

‘She believed in tradition, but also in progress and integrity.

‘Whilst holding high standards, she led with compassion and never lost sight of what mattered most – the children.

‘As we, her school family, reflect on the years of dedicated service, we do so with immense pride and affection.

‘Her influence will be felt for generations, not just in the achievements of our school, but in the countless lives she touched and inspired.

‘Her spirit remains deeply woven into the fabric of our school community.

‘Elma, thank you for your vision, your courage, your wisdom and above all your unwavering devotion; we will always be better for having walked the journey with you.