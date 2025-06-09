Emergency services rushed to building fire on Garyduff Road outside Dunloy - route closed and diversions in operation

By Gemma Murray
Published 9th Jun 2025, 14:40 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 14:49 BST

The Garryduff Road outside Dunloy has been closed, at its junctions with Lislagan Road and Glenlough Road, due to a building fire in the area.

In a statement the PSNI say that the NI Fire and Rescue Service are also in attendance.

More details when we get them.

