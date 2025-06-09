Emergency services rushed to building fire on Garyduff Road outside Dunloy - route closed and diversions in operation
The Garryduff Road outside Dunloy has been closed, at its junctions with Lislagan Road and Glenlough Road, due to a building fire in the area.
In a statement the PSNI say that the NI Fire and Rescue Service are also in attendance.
More details when we get them.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.