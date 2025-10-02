Facial reconstruction released in garda investigation of Co Cork remains

Undated handout sketch issued by An Gharda Siochana of a specialist-created facial reconstruction, which has been published to help identify skeletal remains found in Co Cork four years ago. The remains were discovered at a construction site on the Midleton to Youghal Greenway on January 5, 2021. Issue date: Thursday October 2, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: An Gharda Siochana/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

A specialist-created facial reconstruction has been published to help identify skeletal remains found in Co Cork four years ago.

The remains were discovered at a construction site on the Midleton to Youghal Greenway on January 5, 2021.

At this time, forensic examinations suggest that the skeletal remains are believed to be of a woman who was aged 70 at the time of her death.

The remains are described as belonging to someone between 5ft and 5ft 2ins in height, who was large framed, and suffered from arthritis.

Gardai believe she would have had a healthy lifestyle and diet, adding that she possibly died between 1985 and 1987.

The discovery also included dentures believed to have been made in the 1960s, size two brown leather shoes, a slip, tights, and a nightdress.

The investigation team have engaged a forensic specialist in facial reconstruction from Penn West University, Dr Michelle Vitali.

An illustration has been completed which the investigation team believe will be of assistance in its appeal for information.

The dentures have a porous acrylic base, the teeth are porcelain posteriors with acrylic anterior and would most likely have been privately made.

DNA samples have been compared against the National DNA Database, but a positive match has not been obtained at this time.

An Garda Siochana is also liaising with Interpol.

Examinations of missing persons records have not identified any potential matches at this time.