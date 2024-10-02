Donal Armstrong

The family of missing man, Donal Armstrong, have called for Good Samaritan caution in searches after the 23-year-old ‘entered the river and unfortunately he has not been recovered’.

A post on Foyle Search and Rescue social media page said Donal Armstrong went missing on Saturday morning.

The post adds that ‘at present FSR is searching using, boat, drone, sonar and shore’ and ‘in coordination with his family they have asked us to share the following information with you’.

The experienced team added: “There will be no public call out from ourselves to assist in the search however if you wish to walk the shoreline please do so safely using the following guidelines.

"If you have any queries please feel free to get in touch on 02871313800 during office hours 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.”

In the ‘Search Guidelines’ they advise that Donal Armstong is 23-years, a thin build with short fair hair with a reddish tinge.

“He was last seen wearing navy jacket with a white crest on the breast (ripped on the back right armpit), navy hoodie under the coat and an orange t-shirt below this, Black trousers, Blue trainers with brown soles (heel had light blue lines),” adds the advice.

"Your own personal safety is of the highest importance.

"Please adhere to the following safety Guidelines when searching:

"Always stay in a group of at least 2 and let someone know the area you are searching and notify them when you have completed your search.

"Please wear appropriate clothing for the weather conditions(warm/waterproof clothing)

"Please wear a high-vis vest/bib/jacket if possible, to enable you to be easily identifiable.

"If you have access to a pole or brush shaft, please use it to test the ground in front of you.

“Always carry a fully charged mobile phone.

"Be careful along the river’s edge. Search between the river’s edge and high water line, not along the waters edge.

"If you approach rocks or large trees, try to walk around, not over, unless this means going too close to the edge.

"DO NOT walk on the Glar/mud. You may become stuck & need rescued.

"DO NOT wade or enter the water.

"DO NOT climb over any railings, under any circumstances.

"DO NOT cross over onto, or walk along, Rail Tracks.

"Check the tidal tables and weather forecast prior to commencing any search. If you need any advice on tides please contact Foyle Search & Rescue

"People who are searching are reminded that the river banks can be extremely hazardous after dark. If searching after dark, please stick to well lit-footpaths. We do not recommend searching in darkness.

"After dark, please do not shine any light onto boats or skis carrying out search/recovery activity, as this reduces visibility of those on the water.

"When searching along railings or on any of the Bridges DO NOT lean over the railings, as CCTV operators may not differentiate between a genuine searcher and a person who may be in need of help, requiring immediate activation of the emergency services.

"On finding something:

In the event of finding any items of clothing etc. DO NOT TOUCH or remove. Please contact the PSNI on 101 who will in turn alert Foyle Search & Rescue 02871 313800.

"If an item of interest is in the water, stay close enough to keep an eye on it but do not go any closer.

"If the object is moving, try and walk along with it. Contact 101 who will in turn alert Foyle Search. Tell the operator the direction the object is floating in. If possible follow the object until help arrives.