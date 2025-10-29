Fire brigade confirms pensioner dead after night-time blaze in central Lisburn flat
The man, aged in his 70s, died after the blaze in Tonagh Drive, just to the west of the city centre, on Tuesday night.
A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) expressed condolences to his loved ones.
"Firefighters were called to reports of a flat fire at 10.50pm yesterday (Tuesday 28 October 2025)," they said.
"Two appliances from Lisburn Fire Station attended the incident.
"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.
"Tragically, one male occupant, aged in his 70s, died as a result of the fire."
The NIFRS said the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.
They said firefighters left the scene at around 12.20am on Wednesday.