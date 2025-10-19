Over half a month’s rain has fallen in the Newcastle area in 24 hours – causing Mourne Mountain rivers to flow through the streets of the seaside town.

Local images show gravel and stones that have been washed down from the mountains flowing past residents’ front gates.

Some locals believe that authorities should have paid attention to an advance weather warning from the Met Office and been working to clean out drains and gullies to allow water to run away freely.

A local councillor has called for an investigation into what resources and investment the Department of Infrastructure (DFI) is allocating to the town, saying the people of Newcastle "cannot keep reliving this nightmare”.

Flooding on Sunningdale Drove off the Tullyhbrannigan Road in Newcastle, Co Down omn Sunday 19th October 2025 . Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

The Met Office had issued a Yellow Warning for heavy rain for most of Northern Ireland from midnight for Sunday morning until 3pm.

It predicted the rain would be heaviest in the southeast with 60-100mm per square metre possible in the Mournes – which proved true.

On Sunday afternoon a Met Office spokesman said 60.8mm had fallen at Killowen, near Rostrevor in south Down, over the 24 hours to 5pm.

He said this was over half the typical rainfall for the entire month of October in one day - the monthly figure being 114mm.

A resident struggles to cross the road during flooding on Sunningdale Drove off the Tullyhbrannigan Road in Newcastle, Co Down. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Lough Fea in Cookstown had slightly more with 62.8 mm and Murlough in south Down received 48.8mm.

The PSNI had warned drivers right across NI to slow down due to excess surface water "in many areas".

It later reported that flooding had closed the Tullybrannigan Road in Newcastle and urged drivers to use caution when using other roads in the area.

Police said partner agencies were working hard to resolve the situation and unnecessary car journeys into the area were causing waves which was making their job harder and “more dangerous”.

Flood waters almost eclipse the arches of the bridge across the River Shimna on the main street of Newcastle Co Down. Photo: Sunday 19 October 2025. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

According to local reports the Shimna River in Newcastle had burst its banks by 11:20am on Sunday and the Bryansford Road near Daisy Lodge was “impassable”.

SDLP councillor Laura Devlin also said traffic driving through the water was "creating a swell and flooding low lying properties".

She advised locals that Newcastle Centre was to open at 3pm for anyone that needed shelter from flooding.

Many residents voiced frustrations on social media, claiming that authorities should have done more in advance.

Flooding in the centre of Newcastle, Co. Down. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Jo Rodgers said the Tullybrannigan Road is "a well known area that always floods in heavy rain" and added that "after 35 years of being a flood area the authorities have done nothing to improve it".

David Gibson added: "That road always floods - can the council not sort it out? I feel sorry for the people that live there."

William Burns singled out local councillors and MLAs for criticism, claiming that gulleys had not been cleaned out ahead of the rain.

Similarly, Orlaíth McKenna said Newry Mourne and Down District Council knew heavy rain was coming "and still they never bothered to clean out the drains".

Residents also complained that the problem was greatly exacerbated by people deliberately going out to drive through the flood water at speed while videoing their exploits.

This was causing major waves in the water and pushing into people's properties.

Dolores Halpin said there was "more traffic on the Tullybrannigan Road than the M1 today" and that the heavy traffic was "causing a swell [of water] into our property and others".

Trish Collins said that one driver "absolutely drenched the person putting out my sandbags" adding that cars "are also pushing the water into the driveways by driving past too fast".

But councillor Devlin pointed out that the local council has no responsibility for clearing out drains and gullies – which she said is entirely the responsibility of DFI.

“This isn’t the first time Newcastle has been brought to a standstill by flooding and sadly, it won’t be the last unless serious action is taken,” she said.

"The people of Newcastle have endured this nightmare time and again. Every heavy downpour now comes with fear and uncertainty for families and business owners who have already been through enough.”

“This latest flooding appears to be caused by runoff from the surrounding mountains and saturated ground, overwhelming the town’s drainage systems.

“The water has simply nowhere to go. It’s coming down from the hills in volumes our drains just can’t cope with. Once again, local people are being left to deal with the consequences of inaction.”

The response on the ground from emergency services and agencies has been swift but it is not enough to keep “patching things up after every crisis”.

“We need to see real investment in flood or drainage infrastructure. Newcastle cannot keep reliving this nightmare.”

She said there has been a longstanding need for the drains in Newcastle and other flooding hotspots to be cleared more often but that councillors are told that DFI “only have a certain budget”.

She urged people to report flooding on the Flood Line on 0300 2000 100.

A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said: “Staff from the Department have been on standby all weekend following the Met Office weather warning issued.

"Over nine hundred sandbags were deployed in the Newcastle area with staff also involved in clearing local roads of debris including large stones.

"Staff were on the ground to clear screens and continue to remove blockages as a result of the debris. There are no reports of any local rivers causing flooding.