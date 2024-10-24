Lesley Poots appeal

A much loved Belfast grandmother who took seriously ill in Dubai after travelling to help her pregnant daughter has died.

Hairdresser Lesley Poots, who was originally from the Shankill area, developed sepsis after getting a stomach infection after arriving in Dubai in September.

The 58-year-old had travelled to Dubai to support her pregnant daughter Lauren.

But after taking ill Lesley was admitted to hospital and a fundraiser was started to help the family with medical bills, as Lesley had not taken out health insurance.

But, according to reports the grandmother passed away from organ failure on October 16.

Lesley Poots

Her family now want to thank the community who supported them following her death.

A death notice in Funeral Times describes her as the “much loved mother of Lisa and husband Willie, Lauren and husband Robbie, Robyn and husband Andy, Jack and partner Bianca”.

It adds she is the “treasured sister of Janice, partner Harry and families, Alison and families”, the “beloved partner of John” and “cherished nanny of Craig, Lennox, Lillie, Layla, Artie and Ruby”.

And in a post on social media on Lesley Poots fundraiser on October 22 a family spokesperson said: “We have been quiet since the heartbreaking news, while we spend time together as a family we are making arrangements to give Lesley the beautiful send off she deserves.

"I want to thank everyone for their support through the past few weeks as the community really helped us through the unimaginable, we will never forget everything you have all done for our family.”

A service of thanksgiving for Lesley will take place at the West Kirk Presbyterian Church on the Shankill Road on October 28.