Great news for young Spiderman fan as he's reunited with his mother thanks to social media appeal
Police have thanked the public for spreading their appeal on social media asking the parents of ‘a young male’ wearing ‘Spiderman night wear' to contact them.
An appeal on Police Derry City & Strabane says: ‘Police are currently with a distressed young male in the John Street area of the City.
‘He is wearing Spiderman night wear.
‘If you know the parents of this young man then please get in touch with Police via 101 quoting CW 183 -210825 or approach Police directly on John Street’.
And a later post says: ‘Thanks to members of the public calling in this young man has now been reunited with his Mother.
‘Your continued support is appreciated’.