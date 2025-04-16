Hatch a plan for Easter 2025 in Northern Ireland for unlimited days of family fun - see our 13 ideas🐤🐤

3 . Crindle Stables, Limavady

Join Crindle Stables for a relaxing countryside trek this Easter! Before hitting the trail, you'll have the chance to learn the basics of stopping and steering your horse. The friendly team at Crindle Stables will guide you through these simple skills, ensuring you feel comfortable and confident before your countryside adventure. Take a stroll with their Countryside Trek – a relaxed walk along country paths, off road trails, and open fields, all with the stunning Binevenagh Mountain in the background. Enjoy the calm and fresh air as you soak in the beauty of nature. Photo: ugc