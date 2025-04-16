Hatch a plan for Easter 2025 in Northern Ireland for unlimited days of family fun - see our 13 ideas🐤🐤

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 16th Apr 2025, 13:05 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 13:33 BST
Easter allows us to take a moment to recharge and jump off the daily treadmill of work and school.

But as we do it is always good to plan a number of days out near to home.

From egg rolling to chasing mini-bugs to exploring museums.

Here are some ideas to get you started from DiscoverNorthernIreland.com:

Celebrate Earth Day and enjoy a range of activities inspired by our Wild Ireland exhibition in the Ulster Museum this spring. From Saturday 12th April to Sunday 27th April, you can create your own Ichthyosaur to add to a collaborative artwork or explore the Wild Ireland themed felt-wall in Discover Art. Invent your own Lost Monster and learn to decode the language of spring flowers in Discover History.

2. Ulster Museum

Photo: UGC

Join Crindle Stables for a relaxing countryside trek this Easter! Before hitting the trail, you'll have the chance to learn the basics of stopping and steering your horse. The friendly team at Crindle Stables will guide you through these simple skills, ensuring you feel comfortable and confident before your countryside adventure. Take a stroll with their Countryside Trek – a relaxed walk along country paths, off road trails, and open fields, all with the stunning Binevenagh Mountain in the background. Enjoy the calm and fresh air as you soak in the beauty of nature.

3. Crindle Stables, Limavady

Photo: ugc

Explore the stunning grounds of Castle Coole this spring as you explore our Easter trail. Collect your trail map at Visitor Reception and head out into nature to find each exciting stage. Enjoy fun Easter games, hunt for signs of spring, and much more. Trails will run from Good Friday 18 April until Sunday 27 April, from 11am to 4pm. This year also sees the welcome return of Fermanagh Concert Band on Easter Sunday.

4. Easter at Castlecoole

Photo: UGC

