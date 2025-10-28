'He was well known for his humour, loyalty, and kindness' - heartbreak after holiday death of Anthony Smyth

There is heartbreak after the death of 39-year-old Anthony Smyth last week whilst on holiday in Turkey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Dublin said they were ‘aware of the case and are providing consular assistance’.

‘As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of individual cases,’ he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A GoFundMe has been started by close friend Gerald O’Neill in memory of Anthony Smyth who tragically drowned whilst on holiday at Green Canyon in Turkey.

Gofundme for Anthony Smyth who died last week in Turkey

It has emerged that Anthony went missing last Wednesday after getting into difficulty while swimming.

His body was found five days after he went missing.

Anthony had been enjoying a trip with his girlfriend Susana, who remains in Turkey as the family work with authorities to bring Anthony home to Belfast.

His friend Gerald said Anthony ‘was very well known in north Belfast’ as he was a delivery driver and ‘lifelong Cliftonville FC fan’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turkey beach holiday

‘Anthony was well known in the local community for his humour, loyalty, and kindness,’ said Gerald.

‘Anthony still has brothers and sisters living at home. His death is tragic but we don’t know any more until a post mortem is done.

‘It seems to be an accident in the water where he swam across the lake and went under at the other side.

‘He was a character, everybody knew him because he was very sociable’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gerald said he and his friends have launched the GoFundMe to support the Smyth family with funeral arrangements and help ease the burden as they navigate this heartbreaking loss.

So far, the fundraiser has raised more than £2,000.

The blog accompanying the appeal said: ‘We are heartbroken to share that our dear friend Anthony tragically drowned while on holiday at Green Canyon, Turkey.

‘He was having a wonderful time with his girlfriend, Susana, when the accident happened.

‘We’ve started a GoFundMe to support Anthony’s family during this devastating time. Any help or shares are deeply appreciated.