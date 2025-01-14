Heartbreak as zookeepers bid farewell to Asian elephant Dhunja who lived in Belfast Zoo for 15 years but died recently
Dhunja died at Royal Burger's Zoo in Arnhem at the age of 51-years.
In a statement, Belfast Zoo said it was "deeply saddened" by the news.
After coming to the zoo in 2009, Dhunja retired to Burgers' Zoo in 2024 with fellow Asian elephant Yhetto.
The zoo is retirement home for elderly cow elephants within the Elephant European Endangered Species Programme (EEP).
Due to Dhunja's old age, her health had slowly been deteriorating.
But after receiving specialist palliative care the decision was made to put her to sleep on 8 January.
Belfast Zoo manager Alyn Cairns said it was "a very difficult time for the whole zoo team" and that they were were devastated.
"Dhjuna was a very much-loved member of the zoo family and, even though she recently moved to a new home, Dhjuna still held a special place in the hearts of all the staff and many generations of Belfast Zoo visitors over the years," he said.
"It is devastating to watch any animal that we care for deteriorate so quickly and to have to make such a difficult decision is heartbreaking."
In a post online, Belfast Zoo also ‘announce the recent passing of two of our other older residents, Qays, the Barbary lion, and Malcolm, the Visayan warty pig’.
The post adds: ‘Both animals experienced health complications in recent years due to their age, but their health declined rapidly over a short period of time and the difficult decision was made to put both animals to sleep on 5 January 2025.
Zoo manager, Alyn Cairns, said “This is a very difficult time for the whole zoo team and we are devastated by these recent losses” adding that “Qays and Malcolm will be missed by zoo staff and visitors”.
‘It is devastating to watch any animal that we care for deteriorate so quickly and to have to make such a difficult decision is heartbreaking.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.