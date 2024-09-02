Holywood: The Royal Black Institution has marked the traditional finale to the parading season, known as the Last Saturday in Northern Ireland
By Gemma Murray
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 11:44 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 11:58 BST
See who you know at the ‘Last Saturday’ parade in Holywood, Co Down.
Here are some pictures of what happened.
1.
Pacemaker Press 31-08-2024: Royal Black Preceptory members Parade takes place on Saturday in Holywood Co Down in Northern Ireland. The Royal Black Institution’s August 31 demonstrations, bring the curtain down on the 2024 marching season. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press. Photo: pacemaker
Pacemaker Press 31-08-2024: Royal Black Preceptory members Parade takes place on Saturday in Holywood Co Down in Northern Ireland. The Royal Black Institution’s August 31 demonstrations, bring the curtain down on the 2024 marching season. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press. Photo: PACEMAKER
Pacemaker Press 31-08-2024: Royal Black Preceptory members Parade takes place on Saturday in Holywood Co Down in Northern Ireland. The Royal Black Institution’s August 31 demonstrations, bring the curtain down on the 2024 marching season. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press. Photo: pacemaker
Pacemaker Press 31-08-2024: Royal Black Preceptory members Parade takes place on Saturday in Holywood Co Down in Northern Ireland. The Royal Black Institution’s August 31 demonstrations, bring the curtain down on the 2024 marching season. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press. Photo: pacemaker
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.