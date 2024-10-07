Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Four people are being treated in hospital after a school bus overturned in County Down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mother of one of the children on the double-decker told how pupils were left screaming in fear after the crash.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said 43 people and a driver were on the vehicle when it crashed in Co Down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland’s public transport provider Translink has said it is assisting police with their investigation.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) has declared a major incident following a school bus crash in county Down

The bus had been carrying pupils from Strangford College to Bangor.

Emergency services and a specialist rescue team attended the scene on the Ballyblack Road East near Carrowdore on Monday afternoon.

The double-decker ended on its side in a field.

A spokesperson for the NIAS said: “Following a road traffic incident this afternoon in the Carrowdore area, the Northern Ireland Ambulance declared a major incident, based on the number of resources required to attend the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dylan Lee, 12, and his mum Stacey Lee on the outskirts of Newtownards following a school bus crash on the Ballyblack Road East near Carrowdore, Co Down on Monday afternoon

“Initial reports indicated that approximately 70 people were on board the bus. This figure has been revised to 43 and a driver.

“NIAS has assessed and treated patients at the scene, with four currently requiring further treatment at hospital.

“The remainder have either been, or are in the process of being assessed, with a view to discharging at the scene.”

Dylan Lee, 12, a year eight pupil at Strangford Integrated College, was with his mother Stacey Lee at the scene after the crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dylan told the PA news agency: “I was on the top deck on the right hand side. I was just sitting with my friend: He is fine, he just hurt his arm.

“The bus hit a post and it started to stall and went down this hill.

“It just started shaking. I closed my eyes and then I opened them and I was on the floor.”

He added: “The first thing I did when I got up was to phone my mum.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His mother said Dylan had a lump and a cut on his head, adding: “I could hear him screaming that he had crashed and I could hear all the kids in the background screaming. It was awful.”

Dylan added: “Then there was this guy came down with a hammer and the windows were all being smashed so we could get out.

“I was crawling under stuff like railings and school bags and stuff. It was on its side in the field.”

Translink chief executive Chris Conway said: “We can confirm an Ulsterbus service carrying school pupils from Strangford College to Bangor has been involved in an incident on the Ballyblack Road East near Newtownards at just after 4pm this afternoon.

“No other vehicles were involved in this incident.

“Emergency services were called to the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“NIAS assessed and treated 43 pupils at the scene plus the driver, with four of the pupils taken to hospital for further treatment.

“Translink is assisting the PSNI with their investigations.

“Our thoughts are with all those involved in this incident”.

The PSNI described the incident as a “serious road traffic collision”.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: “Five fire appliances and the specialist rescue team are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision involving an overturned bus.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The South Eastern Health Trust said the major incident response had now ended.

A spokesperson added: “However, teams in our Emergency Department at the Ulster Hospital are continuing to treat patients involved in the bus crash at Carrowdore, Co Down.

“If you require emergency care, you should attend the Emergency Department as normal.”

Stormont Health Minister Mike Nesbitt praised the response of emergency service crews and hospital staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “This has been a shocking incident and my thoughts this evening are with all of those affected and their families.

“I am receiving regular updates.

“I want to express my heartfelt thanks to the emergency crews attending the scene and to the hospital staff caring for those who have been injured.

“NIAS, NIFRS, PSNI, Air Ambulance, South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust (SEHSCT) and the wider HSC system have all played their part.”

He added: “I know I am speaking for the entire community in expressing my gratitude for the fast and efficient way in which they responded, and for their expertise and professionalism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am proud of everyone involved in responding to the major incident today.”

A Facebook post from First Ards Presbyterian Church said it was thinking of everyone involved.

The post continued: “Our hearts and our prayers go out to all the students, families and staff who are affected.

“For those in our youth ministries who go to the school, please know we’re especially holding you close in prayer right now.