77-year-old Leonard McGrath

Police are becoming increasingly concerned regarding the whereabouts of 77-year-old Leonard McGrath

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Long said: “Leonard (pictured) was last seen in the Castlederg area at around 12.15pm yesterday, Friday 31st January. He was driving a silver Citroen Berlingo van, with the registration number LA16 EZJ

“He is described as being approximately five feet eight ins in height, of heavy build, with curly grey hair and hazel coloured eyes.

“He was wearing grey trousers at the time.