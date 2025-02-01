Increasing concerns regarding the whereabouts of 77-year-old last seen in the Castlederg area
Police are becoming increasingly concerned regarding the whereabouts of 77-year-old Leonard McGrath
Inspector Long said: “Leonard (pictured) was last seen in the Castlederg area at around 12.15pm yesterday, Friday 31st January. He was driving a silver Citroen Berlingo van, with the registration number LA16 EZJ
“He is described as being approximately five feet eight ins in height, of heavy build, with curly grey hair and hazel coloured eyes.
“He was wearing grey trousers at the time.
“We would appeal to anyone who might have any information about his whereabouts to contact us via 101, quoting reference number 1462 of 31/01/2025.”
